Do Not Miss Out This New Adorable Pan Asian Restaurant In Jubilee Hills

The growing popularity of Pan Asian food. This newbie Chubby Cho is opened at jubilee hills road. For all the Asian food lovers, I can say it is worth visiting. The ambience is really very creative with a wooden wall all over and was made colourful, which is quite simple and great. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. Mocktails : The red lotus: Cranberry juice, blackberry puree, lime juice & salt Appily ever after: Mango puree, apple juice, lime juice & cinnamon syrup Sunset by the beach: Pineapple juice, star anise, peach juice & apple juice Summer Party: Strawberry puree, pineapple juice, honey, lemon juice & chat masala Cocktail : Oogway's Secret: Old monk, apple juice, masala tea syrup, egg white, and lemon juice Appetizers : Pepper Cottage Cheese: cubes of cottage cheese seasoned with pepper, soy sauce, chillies with seasonal oil and dash wine Dry Cooked Chicken Prawns Tempura Orange Peel Chicken Fried Pomfret Chilli and Lemon Grass Dim Sums : Assorted Veg Dim Sum Platter Chicken Coriander Dim Sums Sushi: Salmon Sushi with Spicy Mayo Crab Stick Avocado Salmon Onigiri If u never tried sushi then I would say try this place for sure Soups : Shanghai Crab Meat Soup People who never had crab will definitely finish the complete bowl Main course : Seasonal Assorted Veg in Sambal Oelek Sauce Braised Tofu Clay Pot Kung Pao Chicken General Tao's Chicken Veg Xo Noddles Fragrant Pot Rice Chicken Fragrant Pot Rice Veg All the main course dish has its own flavour and were really tasty Ramen Bowl : Spicy Korean Ramen Bowl (Prawns) Spicy Korean Ramen Bowl ( Chicken) Desserts Water Chestnuts Rubies: Pink water Chestnuts covered with Tapioca Flour, Served with sweetened coconut milk and rambutan. The Great Wall of Chocolate Cannoli: An indulgent and luxurious treat for all the chocolate lovers. I can literally visit Chubby Cho very day to have this dessert.