Enjoy The Most Hygenic Street Food & More At Gappe Vappe

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Gappe Vappe

Kukatpally, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

493, Beside Anupama Hospital, JNTU University Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Love Street food but worried about hygiene well Gappe Vappe got you covered. This quick bites place have some awesome food to munch on. -Pani Puri Bharinivala: This is priced at Rs. 90/- around 12 panipuris are served with 3 types of fillings and 3 Flavors of Pani served in bharni's. The fillings include sweet chutney with nuts, masala chole & regular Pani Puri fillings. The 3 types of pani's include pomegranate, aam and jaljheera. A must try for all the Pani Puri lovers out there. -Pav Bhaji Fondue: This buttery delicacy is priced at Rs.150/- and the presentation is really impressive. Bhaji was served in fondue style i.e. a hot cooking bhaji served with bite-size pieces of pav, which makes it easy to eat and less messy. Definitely, something you can munch on.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids.

Fast Food Restaurants

Gappe Vappe

Kukatpally, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

493, Beside Anupama Hospital, JNTU University Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

image-map-default