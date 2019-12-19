Enjoy The Most Hygenic Street Food & More At Gappe Vappe

Love Street food but worried about hygiene well Gappe Vappe got you covered. This quick bites place have some awesome food to munch on. -Pani Puri Bharinivala: This is priced at Rs. 90/- around 12 panipuris are served with 3 types of fillings and 3 Flavors of Pani served in bharni's. The fillings include sweet chutney with nuts, masala chole & regular Pani Puri fillings. The 3 types of pani's include pomegranate, aam and jaljheera. A must try for all the Pani Puri lovers out there. -Pav Bhaji Fondue: This buttery delicacy is priced at Rs.150/- and the presentation is really impressive. Bhaji was served in fondue style i.e. a hot cooking bhaji served with bite-size pieces of pav, which makes it easy to eat and less messy. Definitely, something you can munch on.