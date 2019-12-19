Pantsuits, Skater Dresses & Accessories: This Import Store In Secunderabad Is A Budget Haven

We accidentally stumbled upon Fab 16 in Sainikpuri, and were beyond pumped after checking out its collection. Importing clothes from Bangkok, this store is only for those who have the knack to find the rare gems in a massive pile of clothes. We spotted dapper pantsuits that are priced at INR 2,000 upwards and pretty skater dresses at INR 650 upwards. Got a thing for distressed denim? Hoard them here. With A-line mini skirts and floral midis, this store is pretty much a haven for all our budget clothing needs. We also spotted accessories like earrings, belts, and caps which are appropriate for teenagers. Plus, there are Indo-western blouses that are bright and perfect for everyday wear. So, the next time you want a cute outfit, get to Fab 16 and transform your OOTD from drab to fab.