Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!

Dessert Parlours

Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Alcazar Plaza, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 1, 6-3-249/6, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Snow ribbons -paper-thin icecream. They have all the natural flavoured ice creams. The most exciting to me was they have no added flavours and no added colours. Pure out of the ingredients. I personally loved roasted Almonds and raspberry flavour. They have a cute space. Good for kids too. They serve many flavours like Blue candy, Coconut, Bubblegum flavour Rose flavour. They will have exotic flavours as well. A beautiful concept from Taiwan. They just need to work with the lightning theme. Do visit and give a try to natural flavoured icecreams.

What Could Be Better?

Nothing.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family, Big Group.

