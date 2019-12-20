Snow ribbons -paper-thin icecream. They have all the natural flavoured ice creams. The most exciting to me was they have no added flavours and no added colours. Pure out of the ingredients. I personally loved roasted Almonds and raspberry flavour. They have a cute space. Good for kids too. They serve many flavours like Blue candy, Coconut, Bubblegum flavour Rose flavour. They will have exotic flavours as well. A beautiful concept from Taiwan. They just need to work with the lightning theme. Do visit and give a try to natural flavoured icecreams.
Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Dessert Parlours
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Nothing.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Kids, Family, Big Group.
Dessert Parlours
Comments (0)