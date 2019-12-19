Sprawling Lawns To Beach Ball Grounds: This Egyptian Themed Resort Calls For A Getaway

When you think of Egypt, what do you picture — Pyramids, Sphinxes, and grand gates? This Egyptian themed resort has all of that. In for a visual treat? As soon as you reach this place, you will be welcomed by a massive gate with intricate Egyptian architecture which is truly mesmerizing. To make sure you have a good time, this resort boasts of several amenities like banquet halls, board rooms, a rejuvenating spa and luxurious rooms to stay. Can't bear the scorching heat? Dive into the pool and take a chill pill. In the mood for some fun? Enjoy their indoor and outdoor games like the burma bridge, horse riding, volley ball, wall climbing and snooker. Can't miss on fitness? Sure, there's a perfectly equipped gym. After all the fun and gaga, grab a quick meal at their in-house restaurant that serves Oriental, American and North Indian cuisines. They offer many packages catering to various needs like birthdays, conferences, night out, honeymoon, private party, etc to give you an awesome time! Like it already? Make plans and go, you!