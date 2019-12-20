First Of Its Kind: Hyderabad Gets Para-Sports Academy And Rehab Center In Begumpet

The Aditya Mehta Foundation, a non-profit organisation which aids people with disabilities to pursue sports, has launched 'Infinity Para-Sports Academy & Rehab Center,' at Shreeji Mehta Apartments in Begumpet. And guess what? This initiative happens to be the first of its kind not just in India but in Asia.

Now coming to the main point, the 5,000 square yard facility is equipped with most of the infrastructure needed for each para-sport. It will also provide rehabilitation services followed by screening for the para-sports for persons with disability. Moreover, it will be providing accommodation and food along with the basics of professional para-sports training at the academy. The foundation will be training Divyangjans from across the nation including CAPF and civilians from the basic level in 15 para-sports which will include cycling, shooting, swimming, badminton, among others.

This report was first published in The Hindu. You can read the full report here.

