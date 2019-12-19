The Food taste really good and actually feels like homemade at Popular Punjabi Paratha House. I tried the aloo onion paratha, gobi paratha, paneer paratha, mango lassi, methi paratha, and the mixed veg paratha. It's a veg-friendly place and since I love paranthas I would strongly recommend this place for breakfast and lunch. This place is pretty reasonable too.
Do Not Miss Out On Good Homemade Parathas At Punjabi House
