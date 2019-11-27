Fusion 9 is a classy place with a great view of the city! They have an open kitchen so you can customize your order as you like. Head here if you want to enjoy a beautiful sunset with a panoramic view of the city from the rooftop, all while you enjoy the delicious mocktails, and the pasta which is cooked to perfection. The biryani here is worth a try as well.
Yum Pasta & Mocktails Along With A Stunning View Of The City At Fusion 9
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
