Yum Pasta & Mocktails Along With A Stunning View Of The City At Fusion 9

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Fusion 9

Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inorbit Mall, 5th Floor, Durgam Cheruvu Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fusion 9 is a classy place with a great view of the city! They have an open kitchen so you can customize your order as you like. Head here if you want to enjoy a beautiful sunset with a panoramic view of the city from the rooftop, all while you enjoy the delicious mocktails, and the pasta which is cooked to perfection. The biryani here is worth a try as well.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Casual Dining

Fusion 9

Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inorbit Mall, 5th Floor, Durgam Cheruvu Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet