Get Cane Furniture From This Shop In Karkhana To Jazz Up Your House

Whether you are moving to a new house or want a revamp for your place, you 'cane' get it here! Patel Cane Furniture has everything from the antique-looking wooden table to swing chairs, quirky racks to baskets — all at a good budget. A lot of their items are made to order, so you can customise it as per your needs. You can get an outdoor balcony chair between INR 1,000 to 10,000, depending on the detailing; or a tool for INR 600 and magazine holder for INR 400. Choices are many, the decision is yours. For everything you spot here, there's a scope to bargain. So brush up your bargaining skills before you visit them.

Also, if you have old furniture that you would want to get polished or repaired, this is the place you need to come to if you stay in Karkhana or somewhere near to this area. The shop is always open (between 11 AM and 9:30 PM), so plan your shopping spree accordingly.