This Garden Store Is Bringing Its A-Game With Terrariums, Self Watering Plants & Succulents

Terrariums are the new cool thing and whether you're a millennial (with house goals) or a celeb, these tiny ecosystems are sure to liven up your space. Ramya Koduri and Swarna Vemulapalli have been running Peacelily for two years now with an all-girls team. Right from taking an order to visualising, creating, and shipping the orders, the team at Peacelily is as creative (and hands-on) as it can get.

Their quaint studio in Madhapur comes with a little nursery, and when we stepped in, we spotted plenty of charming terrariums, succulents, self-watering plants. Not restricting themselves to just creating terrariums in glass bowls, they make use of super quirky glass boxes and vessels that come in myriad shapes. Ramya and Swarna draw inspiration from the people around them, and that clearly reflects in these miniature gardens where couples and their dog, children playing in the parks, and animals are a common sight. We're particularly loving the hanging cages and terrariums, and if we were you, we'd already start making elaborate plans to do up our balcony. Peacelily also handles greenspace and can take up the task of designing your space with elements that reflect your personality. But if your eyes are just on recreating a magic inside a glass jar or pentagon-shaped container, just walk up to Peacelily and pick one. The price ranges from INR 250 (succulents) to INR 10,000. The smallest of their terrariums can be purchased at INR 1,250 only and for what it's worth, they're a steal deal. Plus, your fave Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found her constant in Peacelily, so why don't you?