Peeps In Narayanaguda, This Store Will Sort Every Last Minute Gifting Woes

Crossing the iconic Shanti Theatre, you may or may not spot a tiny store called Sree Balaji Frames & Gifts, in Narayanguda. We had to get a few last minute gifts and we’re super glad we found this store, because it has plenty of options. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the laughing Buddha statues, Thor and Disney princess keychains, imported perfumes (for men) & chocolates (we saw some of our favourites like Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello). Think wedding sculptures made from poly-fabric to gift some newly weds, or minion alarm clocks for kiddies, mini notebooks with heart warming messages for your special ones and photo frames for the BFF — this store has it all. The variety of frames is so vast, you’ll have to take some time to make up your mind. Think classy wooden frames, fancy glass frames and more vibrant, loud coloured animated ones with messages to suit any personality. Not just gifting, but also home decor pieces like metal wall art of Ganesha, Nataraj among other figures are available here. There’s stationery and board games for the little ones and tea light/scented candles for the romantics. A plethora of greetings for those who love gifting the old fashioned way and party decor like jumbo posters (from Archies) for all to make your house parties a tad lit is what makes this store the one stop shop for all us lazy peeps. The starting price is INR 35 for a laughing Buddha keychain.