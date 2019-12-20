See, Speak And Learn Art At This Gallery In Jubilee Hills

If you are an art enthusiast and wish to know more about art and its history, you should visit the Pegasus Art Gallery in the residential colony of Jubilee Hills. Located in Prashasan Nagar, the gallery (based in a basement) is in a building that serves a dual purpose. How? Well, it is also the home to Chandana Khan (former IAS officer and an artist). This place will greet you with murals that are decked up and the colours that are splashed on canvases. The place has an amazing collection of art and you can witness exhibitions as they keep on organising one. The emphasis of the exhibition space is on art that engages in new means, both by thoughts and material. It is quite popular among professional artists. The place is a contemporary piece of art in itself.