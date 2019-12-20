Queer Change for Queer Community! Visit Hyderabad's First LGBTQ+ Café

The headline says it all! It is the first LGBTQ+ Café in Hyderabad, and that's a big deal. A café cum space, People's Choice is where individuals can feel comfortable being themselves and feel free without having to meet the ideas of acceptability. Located in Sainikpuri, one can expect a diverse mix of both -- the people who fall under the rainbow umbrella and the ones who don’t! But hey, no café is complete without food.

They have a list of items on the menu, from skewers to milkshakes, that does impress the eyes and the taste buds. Also, they have a Sunday special — Rainbow Menu. So, if you are looking for an unusual café, you've got to add this to your to-do list. And a heads up! People's Choice Café is coming up with 'Queeroween,' a Queer Halloween party, on November 2, 7 pm onwards.