Pepper Trails is One of the best places to go for authentic Keralite cuisine. Packed up with a rich flavored menu, one can find everything from snacks to sweets. What is enchanting here is their meals. You get to eat a variety of servings along with a choice of either going for red rice or white rice. The ambience is quite good and relaxing. Moreover, a great place to have lunch on any day of the week.
Visit Pepper Trails For Authentic Keralite Cuisine In Gachibowli!
Fast Food Restaurants
Under ₹500
Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids
