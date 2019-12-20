Visit Pepper Trails For Authentic Keralite Cuisine In Gachibowli!

Fast Food Restaurants

Pepper Trail

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mahathi Chambers, 1st Floor, Shop 102, DLF Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pepper Trails is One of the best places to go for authentic Keralite cuisine. Packed up with a rich flavored menu, one can find everything from snacks to sweets. What is enchanting here is their meals. You get to eat a variety of servings along with a choice of either going for red rice or white rice. The ambience is quite good and relaxing. Moreover, a great place to have lunch on any day of the week.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

