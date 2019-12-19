This Picturesque Open Air Food Hub On Kompally Highway Is Amazing

Bounce is one of the most happening places in and around Kompally to have a delightful time with family or friends. This place has a beautiful rooftop ambience and is one of the best food hubs in Kompally which has different outlets under one roof. It is a huge place can accommodate up to 40-45 people. They also have live screening during matches making the place even more life to enjoy. It has continental, Chinese, Mughlai, Indian and many more cuisines at one place. They also serve the old-styled Goli soda which is must try at this place. They also have few indoor games for the entertainment purpose of the customers.