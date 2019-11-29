Get To This Secret Spot In Sultan Bazar & Have Your Masakali Moment With Pigeons

Did you know Hyderabad has a Pigeons Welfare Association? Yup, neither did we until we stumbled upon a tall, colourful structure tucked inside the calm lanes of Sultan Bazar. Sort of like a gated community for pigeons, this association shelters thousands of pigeons and the gather is beautiful. It's a big space with a ground and a tower with several small windows for pigeons to nest in. The ground is covered with grains and seeds, and you can join the locals in feeding them too. The sight of a thousand pigeons might look intimidating at first, but this spot makes for great pictures (cue masakali in the background). Want to have a quiet time by yourself? You know where to go.