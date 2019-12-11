Heathy Yet Tasty? Pita Pita In Jubliee Hills Is Where You Need To Be!

Pita pit is a quick service restaurant and has 2 outlets in Hyderabad. I recently visited their Jubilee hills outlet and I had a great time. For salads, I had their Chicken basil pesto salad and BBQ paneer salad. The USP of their place is the yummy sauces that they use. They have a predefined standardised recipe for every item which ensures that one gets to taste the best of flavours. The chicken basil pesto salad was outstanding. Bite sized chunk of well marinated chicken was topped with assorted veggies and brown rice. Needless to say, it was super delicious. I would personally recommend you all to try this out. Next up, their BBQ paneer salad was also good. It had that perfect taste of BBQ sauce. The amount of veggies could have been a bit more as I felt paneer was too much for the salad. For their signature wraps, I had their Veg falafel, Chicken shawarma and Basil pesto chicken. All of their wraps are prepared fresh. Adequate quantity of veggies ensures that you get a good, satisfying meal. Overall, a very tidy and a nice place. The staff guys are really wonderful and have a pleasant attitude overall. I would certainly be visiting this outlet in the coming days. Happy eating.