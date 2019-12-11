Woodfired Pizza, Anyone? Drop By This Outlet For A Varieties of Delicious Pizza!

Have you ever tried Woodfired Pizzas? Well, if not, get yourselves a treat at IMI Woodfired Pizza, which has its outlets in both Hyderabad and Bangalore! It's got an amazing range of mouthwatering pizzas, and each one is just better than the previous! From a super appetizing Tandoori Paneer to a spicy Peri Peri Chicken, this place has all your favourite pizzas. Their signature Pizza is the Chettinadu Pizza, which is a delight! The pizzas are well baked, and have just the perfect amount of toppings and a generous amount of cheese! They even have a great range of starters from Garlic bread to Calzone to Chicken nuggets. I loved the variety of pasta they had to offer just as much. But what was best about this entire experience was how humble and welcoming the staff was! To all the pizza lovers out there, do give this place a visit, you'll come back for more! Some must tries over here: ~Tandoori Paneer and Chettinadu Pizza ~Peri Peri Chicken Pizza ~Tandoori Paneer Pizza ~Masala Cheese Garlic bread ~Mais Per Bambini Pizza ~Red Sauce Pasta ~Spicy chicken pizza ~Verdure pizzza