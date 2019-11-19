La Pino’s has opened up a new outlet in Banjara Hills and we cannot stop raving about how amazing it is. Pizza by the slice or round sized are beautifully baked to perfection here and are absolutely drool-worthy. If you can’t pick a particular topping then go by the slice and you can try as many as you want!
Cheese Lovers: This New Outlet In Banjara Hills Is Serving Pizza By The Slice!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On La Pino’z Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)