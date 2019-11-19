Cheese Lovers: This New Outlet In Banjara Hills Is Serving Pizza By The Slice!

Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino’z Pizza

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-2-681, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

La Pino’s has opened up a new outlet in Banjara Hills and we cannot stop raving about how amazing it is. Pizza by the slice or round sized are beautifully baked to perfection here and are absolutely drool-worthy. If you can’t pick a particular topping then go by the slice and you can try as many as you want!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

