DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil

Make your own pizza — that's the concept of this place. If you happen to be at Next Galleria Mall in Irrum Manzil, head to the food court and check out Pizzetto. A small kiosk that smells like a bakery, you can choose the base of your choice, sauce, and toppings for the pizza. Thin crust, pan pizza, they have four types of pizzas — veg, paneer, chicken, and seafood. We love the fact that they have small pizzas that are ideal for one person apart from medium and large pizzas that feed two-four people. Once you decide the ingredients of your pizza, it's baked within 10-15 minutes. If all this sounds tedious, you can order any of their standard pizzas like Chicken Sausage, Spiced Paneer, Farmers Pick, and Double Cheese. And don't worry, they have big boards with step by step instructions, in case you get confused. Apart from the usual suspects like potato wedges, fries, and garlic bread, they have Arabiata and Classic Alfredo pasta that can be customised similarly, you know, with additional toppings and sauces. These baked goodies are soft and cheesy and if you're like Joey and love pizza, this is worth a shot.