Hay Offers Comfort Desi Food With A Fusion Twist

I badly want to visit this place and could not make it all the time. Finally, made a plan for lunch and we planned up to meet at HAY. Coming to the ambience, food, etc, Ambience:- It is decent with a pop of pastel pink and dark shade blue. The colour theme was really clicking it with the high glass windows from where we can get the view of the sunlight and traffic. It was really good. The bar section is in the center which really attracts to have some. Food :- Starters: Chicken Kulcha bombs: This starter was all over the internet around the food community so I wanna try it badly and am happy thoroughly enjoyed it. The dough was cooked perfectly and the stuff inside was properly cooked with good spices enjoyed with the tomato chutney. Andhra chilli chicken:- Perfect with spices but I prefer it even spicier but that's okay I managed but disappointed with the quantity. It was too little. Masala fries: Fries were fresh and muchy Main course: Coming to the main we ordered Malabar chicken biryani I must start with the quantity first it was so insufficient hardly one can manage it too eat. The taste was blunt with no spices. It was pretty okayish. Dessert: The chocolate envelope was really good overall to the end and it made me smile but they topped it with the mint.