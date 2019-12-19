Satiate Your Dessert Cravings At This Cute Little Bakehouse In Sindhi Colony!

The bakehouse is a small cute bakehouse, which specialises in various types of desserts and savouries, where Desserts are their Forte. This place is located in Sindhi Colony, Secundrabad, the locality houses a lot of bakeries and confectionaries but this place has its charm. upon my visit to this place, I got a chance to try their delicious desserts and their savouries, the list is as follows: • mutter paneer bun • focaccia sandwich • paneer dinner roll • veg puff • Pull apart garlic bread • banoffee pie • Hazelnut Croissant • Blueberry cheesecake • Red velvet cheesecake • Ferrero rocher cheesecake • caramel.cheesecake • Paneer Sandwich • Veg dinner roll • Bun Maska • Rainbow cake • Apple Blueberry Crumble • Hazelnut praline The desserts were heavenly, do head to this place at the earliest .and this place serves only veg food. Food-4/5 Service-5/5 Value for money-5/5