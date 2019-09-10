Marsala Food Company Cannot Be Missed For Sure!

Hey, peeps were here for my Sunday lunch. Thought to spend a good time but could not as I need to rush early so tried very few dishes. Soup:- Chicken Manchow soup - The soup consistency is moderately thick and added a sufficient amount of chicken with fried man chow completely melded with the spices which I enjoyed thoroughly. 5⭐️ Starter:- Mountain chicken:- This dish gonna available with a green chilly paste which is spicy but must try . Need to improvise with the presentation. But the dish was good 4⭐️ Dessert:- Carrot halwa which is one of my favourites which I hardly don't opt-in places but thought of trying gradually I don't regret trying it as it cooked well and garnished with many nuts. Sweet amount was perfect . 5⭐️