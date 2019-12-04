Golkonda Fort is massive and we know your stomach will rumble halfway. Fret not, we've made this list with good restaurants not-so-far-away from the fort, so check them out!
Checking Out Golkonda Fort? Stop By These Places To Grab A Bite
Pachi Pulusu
For local delicacies, Pachi Pulusu in Manikonda is a good place to feast. Roughly about 20 minutes from Golkonda Fort, this restaurant has that typical family restaurant vibe to it. Their menu consists of Indian and Chinese dishes with more than enough options for vegetarians too. Go here for South Indian thalis, chicken sambar rice, Avakaya Kodi Pulao.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Maa Santosh Family Dhaba
If you're a local, you know what's the deal about Santosh Dhaba's but if you're a tourist looking for a nice vegetarian lunch/dinner, this is the place to go in Towlichowki. Fancy decor with a designer ceiling, green corners, quirky lights, and cycles for chairs, go here for Veg Chatpat, Dal Makhni, and of course Paneer Butter Masala.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Kholani's
Kholani's has one of its branches in Towlichowli which makes it eating around Golkonda Fort easier. It's your regular restaurant with standard decor but this place serves some of the best biryanis and kebabs in the city. A name that's popular among locals for over 20 years, your tummies will be full without burning a hole in your wallet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Drunken Monkey
Hydrate yourself after a tiring yet amazing sightseeing trip at Drunken Monkey in Manikonda. Walls with graffiti and Drunken Monkey's statement wooden highchairs, their smoothies are healthy and tasty. Their protein smoothies always leave us wanting for more, so while you're at it, order some.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Churro99
If you're not aboard the Churros train, stop by at Churro99 in Manikonda and get yourself a plate. It's a decent place with indoor and outdoor seating, and they serve finger food like wedges, nachos, bruschetta, along with burgers, pasta, and sandwiches.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Sanjos Donuts
We're ending this list on a sweet note with Sanjos Donuts in Towlichowki. It's a small space that smells amazing and we recommend you try all their donuts. Uhm, not really but you get what we're trying to say — they're delicious. Also, do try their chocolate eclair.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
