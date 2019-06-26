Planning A Perfect Candle Light Dinner? Head Out To Beyond Flavours!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Beyond Flavours

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fantasy Square Building, 1st Floor, Opp. Nissan Showroom, Jayabheri Pine Valley, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Beyond flavours is an amazing restaurant hidden right In the heart of Gachibowli. This place has a beautiful vibe and ambience which makes this place ideal for a classy dinner or a date. Their menu is curated with some amazing fusions and cocktails. You should try their romance at beyond and orange lover mocktails, for starters chilli honey Lotus stem and murgh makhani, for main course basket mutton biryani, assorted bread and gravies, and a sizzling brownie for dessert!

What Could Be Better?

Minor improvement on flavours and preparation.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

Beyond Flavours

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fantasy Square Building, 1st Floor, Opp. Nissan Showroom, Jayabheri Pine Valley, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default