Beyond flavours is an amazing restaurant hidden right In the heart of Gachibowli. This place has a beautiful vibe and ambience which makes this place ideal for a classy dinner or a date. Their menu is curated with some amazing fusions and cocktails. You should try their romance at beyond and orange lover mocktails, for starters chilli honey Lotus stem and murgh makhani, for main course basket mutton biryani, assorted bread and gravies, and a sizzling brownie for dessert!
Planning A Perfect Candle Light Dinner? Head Out To Beyond Flavours!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Minor improvement on flavours and preparation.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Beyond Flavours
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)