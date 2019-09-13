Zorbing, Trampoline & Arcade Games: Get To This Entertainment Centre For Your Day Out With Kids

Gaming Zone

Playoff Entertainment

Secunderabad, Telangana
Paradise Mall, 2nd Floor, Nacharam, Secunderabad, Telangana

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

For a perfect weekend with your kid, take them on a play date to this entertainment centre and make their day. Playoff Entertainment in Nacharam is an indoor entertainment center for children with a whooping 7,000 square foot multi-sensory facilities. What's that you ask? In simple terms, this place is designed to maximize your child's development through physical and mental activities. 

From kiddy rides like mechanical sheep, train, carousel, dolphin, to video games like Dragon, Seal, World Boxing, City Train, and Hungry Dog — everything here screams fun. Psst, they also have mini versions of Zorbing and Trampoline in the premises. 

To top it off, after a tiring day of fun and games, you and your little one can grab their food menu and order away. While your tucks in fries, nachos, churros, burgers, cakes, and more, you can relish on a good cuppa. Sounds awesome, right? 

Pro-Tip

Planning a birthday party? Give them a ring and they'll assist you in throwing an amazing party for your kid. 

