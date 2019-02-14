All you curvy beauties, are you unable to find a good collection of plus size dresses in Hyderabad? Don't you break a sweat for we have curated a list of lovely dresses that you can shop, online!
Cannot Find The Right Size? Here's A List Of Lovely Plus Size Dresses, Online
Bell Sleeve Slit Front Fishtail Bardot Dress
Shein has a dedicated section for plus size clothing and it can pretty much sort all your party wear and casual apparel needs. Chic, timeless, and classy, we're crushing on this black fishtail Bardot dress. The bell sleeves add sweet flair to the dress. Plus, it's an off shoulder. If you've got a party coming up, this one's a star.
Navy Emroidery Detail Full Length Dress
Amydus is an online shopping site that specialises in plus size clothing for both men and women. If you've checked out their collection, you'd know, for a reason, that they put in plenty of effort to curate such lovely stuff. This Indo-western dress is bright and you can wear it to work as well as special events.
Floral Wrap Dress
H&M+ has a stunning collection of plus size dresses at pocket-friendly prices. We are loving this floral sheer wrap dress. It's frilly, has flouncy cuffs, and super feminine.
Black & Coral Pink Printed Maxi Dress
Laidback and attractive, this printed maxi dress caught our eye on Myntra. Got casual Fridays at work? Wear this. Got a Sunday brunch? Wear this. Either way, you're going to slay!
Floral Shirt Dress
Let loose with this floral shirt dress from Lastinch. Lastinch is an online label that says it's made for curves and we think they have some of the best plus size dresses. What makes this dress more fun are the pockets and the high low pattern. Go, grab it now.
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Comments (0)