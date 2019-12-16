You've Got To Visit This Village In Telangana To Watch The Art Of Weaving Ikat

Pochampally (often regarded as the Ikat Capital of India) is just three hours away from Hyderabad and if you are interested in shopping Pochampally sarees or ikat fabric from weavers, get here. In fact, you get to interact with the weavers, observe the art too. Located in Nalgonda district, this village is dotted with handloom stores and you can grab ikat, double ikat fabric, sarees, Telia Rumaal sarees or fabric, and more.

The village itself is tiny and you can explore it within a day, and the best way to explore it is on foot. You'll spot mud houses with bright blue doors and painted doorsteps. The entire village resembles a sketch from a picture book and the best part is you can explore different types of ikat and buy them. The price range is lower too. Pochampally says its claim to fame was because of C. Mallesham, but the weavers and this art form date back to the 1950s. So, the next time you're looking for a quick weekend getaway, go here.