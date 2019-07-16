Captain Cook Serves Amazing Pockets Friendly Meals!

Ordered many times from this place but this time I opted for dine-in and I had an amazing experience with food, service and taste. The quality of the food was too good and the taste was delicious. The quantity was standard give this place a try In-staters, We tried *Chicken 555 *Maral Fish Fry *Chicken Tikka *Chicken Malai Kabab *Haryali Kabab *Prawns Pakoda Main course we tried *Mutton Curry *Chicken Dhupyaza *Butter Naan *Mutton Biryani We ended the food with Tea. Ambience: Decent ambience not so good but you can spend time with family and friends. Food: felt in love with Haryali Kabab, Maral Fish Fry, Chicken Malai Kabab, Biryani, Chicken Dhupyaza, Taste was too good Service: Impressed with the service, wasn’t expecting it to be so good but yes it won my heart. Price: Pocket-friendly and worth spending every penny. overall rating 4/5