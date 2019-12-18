From Farm Stay To Fresh Veggies, Experience Everything At This Place In Sangareddy

Polam Farm

Pulkal, Telangana
Raipahad, Sangareddi, Pulkal, Telangana

What Makes It Awesome

Polam Farms is a green oasis that emerges as one passes Andole village by the Singur reservoir in Sangareddy district. As you keep going via the entrance road of this farm, you will see flowers, vegetables, and legumes that share a common space in a mandala garden. Their usage of natural resources includes using solar panels to convert ample resources — sunlight into electrical energy. 

There is a farm stay too. From single tent (INR 2,000) to private farmhouse (INR 8,000) or private ensuite room (INR 2,000), opt for one as per your need. There is a lot of parking space, you'll get a lake view, WiFi, outdoor barbeque grill, courtyard games, and board games. Also, you can access to all community spaces. And did we tell you that during your stay, you'll get to witness and participate in a lot of activities like yoga? And hey, they got a store in Jubilee Hills where you get dal, millet, herbal tea, pickle and so much more.

Pro-Tip

If you are planning to visit and stay there, book it prior two days. For more information, reach out on this contact number +91 8074022533.
