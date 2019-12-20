Drive To This Gem Of A Waterfall Near Badrachalam & Surround Yourself With All Things Nature

If you like the thought of driving away to cascading waterfalls, a long drive to Polleru Waterfalls is worth it. One of South India's best-kept secrets, this nature's wonder is situated near Polleru Village in Khammam district. Heard of Maredumilli? A visual treat of a town with rich forests and streams? This waterfall is a stone's throw away from it.

Locally known as Thadikevagu Falls (ask your mom or your grandparents), this beauty is nestled in the Lakkavaram forest range of Badrachalam, which means you can also go trekking. Away from the naked eye, the water here crystal clear and taking a bath here is refreshing. Well, that what tourists do (avoid doing this during the monsoon, though).

Albeit there's no direct public transportation to this picturesque destination, it's roughly 410 kms from Hyderabad (that's a nine-hour drive). The nearest village from this waterfall is Mothugundem which has very basic facilities and stay options. So, your best bet for a night stop is Badrachalam which is two hours away from the waterfall.