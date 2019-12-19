We Heart This Kitschy Store For Its Handpainted Toys, Boho Jewellery, Clothing & Snacks

If you are at Starbucks in GVK One Mall and sitting at the outside space of the lower ground floor, Poparazzi is sure to have caught your eye. As you enter, you're welcomed by an auto-rickshaw that's loaded with snacks and candies. Vacuum fried okra, anyone? The store is divided section-wise — home decor pieces and kitchenware to one side and accessories (jewellery & bags) to the opposite. We loved the Mandala art clutches and the handbags with prints of women wearing jhumkas and veils are must-have. Quirky is entirely in here, and you'd know that if you notice the potli bags, bobbleheads, magnets, and keychains. It has stocked up on bath and body products by Nyassa, and natural incense sticks by Yatra. Towards the end of the store, there is a clothing section with stunning chikankari kurtas, that are priced between INR 1,750-INR 2,500. Want more? There's a section for handmade toys, hand painted kettles too.

The store curates products from various parts of the country but it also has in-house products that are worth checking out. So, lighten up your room and your wardrobe with pieces from Poparazzi, and for good karma, gift your friends a little something too.