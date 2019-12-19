Porta Filter: An Unexplored Cafe In The By Lanes Of Madhapur

Portafilter, most important component of an espresso maker. It holds the ground coffee beans until it gets brewed. In the lanes of Madhapur, we found this amazing cafe and personally I just loved this place. A three-storey building with a sitting capacity of almost 65-70, this place is an absolute gem. The ambience of this place is quite subtle and based on humanity. Good selection of music makes this place even more lively. Was here in the afternoon with friends for a quick lunch and I’ve tried a lot of their dishes, Starting with some mocktails and coffee 1. Green Apple Mojito 2. Blue Mojito 3. Pomegranate Mojito 4. Irish frappe 5. Virgin Mojito 6. lemonade 7. Classic cappuccino 8.Oreo Shake All of them were good! From the salads and starters 1. Cajun and mustard chicken bites 2. Cheesy cheddar potato wedges 3. Caesar salad with grilled chicken 4. Sundried tomato pesto chicken 5. Mix Makhanwala margarita Probably the only restaurant where I didn’t find any problem with the food. Trust me, everything was just amazing. An absolute gem of a place with such friendly management. I can go back again and again. Highly recommended.. you guys are doing amazing. :)