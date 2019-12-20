Hey Fitness Enthusiasts, Break A Sweat At This Place In Padmarao Nagar

Nothing is worse than having an unhealthy lifestyle and we shouldn't live in denial either. Agree? If yes, check out this yoga and fitness studio that will help you to meet your fitness goals without causing a dent in the pockets. Prameela Yoga & Fitness Studio in Padmarao Nagar charges INR 1,000 for a month. The classes consist of three batches (6.30 am to 7.30 am; 10 am to 11 am and 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm). You can opt for one. Here, you can ditch the usual routine and try floating yoga for an ecstatic workout experience. This is a place for your daily workout session where you can break a sweat without doing hardcore exercises and focus more on yoga. And if you are wondering about the demo, they don't provide one.

Also, it is a fitness studio for women (at the moment) that stays closed on Saturday and Sunday. So ladies, improve your strength, stamina, endurance, and flexibility; and get started for real.

