Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit

If trekking is a part of your 2019 bucket list, embark on this Christmas trek with your gang (or alone) and tick off one adventure. Infinite Adventure Club has put together a Pre Christmas Night Camping at Ananthagiri Hills, roughly 80 KM from Hyderabad. You will meet new people, trek to the sunset point, camp and have a BBQ night with mellow music under the stars.

This event is ideal for corporates, students, families, and a group of friends. The cost (per head) covers food, transport, camping supplies, and all other essentials.