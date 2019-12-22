Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit

img-gallery-featured

Pre Christmas Night Camping

₹ 2499 only

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

12:30 PM - 11:30 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Outer Ring Road

Address: Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What's Happening

If trekking is a part of your 2019 bucket list, embark on this Christmas trek with your gang (or alone) and tick off one adventure. Infinite Adventure Club has put together a Pre Christmas Night Camping at Ananthagiri Hills, roughly 80 KM from Hyderabad. You will meet new people, trek to the sunset point, camp and have a BBQ night with mellow music under the stars. 

This event is ideal for corporates, students, families, and a group of friends. The cost (per head) covers food, transport, camping supplies, and all other essentials. 

How's The Venue

Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district is an ideal weekend getaway from Hyderabad with lush greenery, towering hills, and breathtaking views. 

Pro-Tip

The allotted transport will pick you up from Gachibowli Outer Ring Road at 12.30 pm, so make sure you reach there on time. 

Price

₹2499 only

Pre Christmas Night Camping

₹ 2499 only

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

12:30 PM - 11:30 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Outer Ring Road

Address: Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default