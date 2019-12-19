This Brand Has Desk Accessories & Home Decor Pieces That We've Seen In Our Dreams

Doing up a whimsical home is no man's joke, but with Pretty Pink Corner, those woes are straightened out. Sowmya, who quit her corporate job, was in search of offbeat home decor after moving to a new home. But when she couldn't find pieces that matched her taste, she began to curate bespoke accessories from different parts of India. One thing led to another and what started as a personal need gave on to Pretty Pink Corner. Sowmya personally travels to different countries and meets diverse artisans, works closely with them to curate the pieces and decor accents. This brand was the first to introduce marquee lights in India, and right from youngsters to celebs, everyone is known to have hoarded them. Plus, we're already eyeing those peppy wall decals, photo clip strings, doormats, cupcake shaped lipstick holders. Priced between INR 125-INR 5,000, these chic products are a blessing in disguise for any girl.



At the moment, Pretty Pink Corner is accepting online orders only. But we were told that a whimsical store (nothing less than magic) is on the cards. Oh boy, we cannot wait for it!