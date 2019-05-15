Get Grooving On The Dance Floor! This Club In Gachibowli Will Make You Swoon

Dance away your woes. Literally, get dancing on one of the largest dance floors in the city and let loose. Prism Club & Kitchen in Gachibowli is the new IT thing in the city with cutting edge lights, bombastic sound, uplifting music, and great food. Catch up with your mates on tables just footsteps away from the dance floor or by the patio or just dive into their beautiful pool — there's a lot more to this place. Wondering how is the food scene? We'll tell you. We love how jazzy and creative this place is even with their food and drinks. Try out their Jager Iced Tea which is a sinful concoction of white spirits and an energy drink. Apart from that, you can indulge in their cognacs, Kahlua, and other equally sinful cocktails while tapping your feet. Teetotallers, there's something for you too. They have an exclusive mocktail which is creamy, chocolaty and crunchy. That's their Go Crazy, check it out. We all need some munching with drinking, right? We recommend a ton of Double Hot Chicken Wings, Tandoori Khazana, and Nachos Overloaded to gobble down. In for a partaaay? Spin around at their weekend events and get your groove on. Don't be a buzzkill, the dance floor needs you.

