Shut Up & Take Our Money: This Punjagutta Store Is Big On Dainty Dresses & Dapper Formals

While most stores are putting up last season's stock on display, Project Eve has the fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only, Marks & Spencer, W for Women along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose too. At the moment, they have pretty ethnic wear by Rahul Mishra (exclusively designed for Project Eve) that'll make you outshine everyone at a shaadi. What's not to love? They are not priced to burn deep holes in your pocket. While the branded wear will sort most your casuals and ethnic wear, we are in love with Project Eve's own collection. Think of flowy skirts, lace dresses, dapper formals with fine cuts. The formals are designed with a feminine flair and soft fabrics, and we think dressing to meetings is never going to be dull anymore. Plus, it has a fair collection of shoes and bags to jazz up your formal outfits. While you are it, check out their casual wear section too where pastels are overtaking the world of fashion.

The store also has bath and beauty products, wonderful fragrances, and a killer lingerie collection. Now, why aren't you going already?