Revamp Your Wardrobe With Pretty & Trendy Clothes With Project Eve!

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Project EVE

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad
3.1

Sarath City Capital Mall, 1-F/82-87, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Recently I have been searching for new brands, Projective Eve popped with some really cool and unique collection. They are well stocked and trendy. It is a mix of brands like Ritu Kumar, Label Indya and Neerus and many more. You can easily find western, Indowestern, traditional, dupattas, jewelry, bags, perfumes. These are a few looks you can witness how amazing they are. t They are also available on many e-commerce platforms.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Clothing Stores

Project EVE

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad
3.1

Sarath City Capital Mall, 1-F/82-87, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default