Cardio, Kickboxing & HIIT: We're Talking About Hyderabad's Largest Gym Facility

Fitness fanatics, have you heard of Hyderabad's largest gym facility with 38 cardio stations? Say hello to Proquest Fitness, a gym and spa facility in Diamond Point, Secunderabad. The fact this fitness centre has so many cardio stations means you don't have to wait for someone to get done with a set.

What all can you do here? This facility has a decked up aerobics studio, spinning studio, kickboxing studio along for functional training and HIIT programs. What might excite all you fitness enthusiasts is the fact that all of their equipment comes from internationally acclaimed companies Cybex and Precor along with a Bio-Impedance Body Composition Analyzer which will tell you your mass, muscle, bone, and fat composition. Psst, they have a nutritionist to help you out with all of that.

Go for your first session anytime between 6 am and 10 pm, and get on board. For all the deets about the pricing, give them a ring.