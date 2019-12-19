Flouncy Sleeves, Bandhani Prints & Colour Block: We're Loving The Ethnic Wear From This Label

The fact that Purple Couture caters to both celebrities and millennials like us makes it a really awesome label. Now we know that we all wear elaborate ethnic wear occasionally and if you're the kind that doesn't like to settle with what's available in the market, this label can take care of that. With designs that are much ahead of current trends, we are gawking at those anarkali suits with flouncy sleeves or colour block kurtas with pattu sleeves. If there is anything that makes this label our main for all the weddings, it's their lehenga collection. For one thing, the label is keeping it minimal and classy. But it's experimenting with super tiny elements like borders or sleeves which add a significant difference. The intricate embroidery on most of the kurtas and dresses is eye-catching and if we were you, we'd start placing orders already. The price range of the products starts at INR 3,500. You can place an order through their Instagram profile.