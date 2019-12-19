Traveling To The City? This Rustic Yet Contemporary Homestay On A Small Hill In Hyderabad Will Sort Your Stay

If you're okay with ditching your regular hotels and staying at a place that reminds you of home away from home, then it can't get better than this. Located on a small hill in Banjara Hills, this rustic yet modern homestay will sort your vacay needs. Purple Door is a duplex home tucked away from the city's hustle-bustle. Tagging along with your friends and fam to Hyderabad? This two-bedroom home can comfortably accommodate four guests as it's packed with all essential amenities like air-conditioned rooms, ensuite baths, a stocked kitchen, and Wifi amongst many others.

The fact that Purple Door was built incorporating the rocks of the Deccan plateau in its architecture makes it even more awesome. Seriously, you're going to be greeted by a big boulder in the living room as soon as you enter the space. Pretty cool, right? The rustic, minimalistic furniture and wall accents like frames and paintings compliment the vibe of the place and oh, did we tell you they've got a bookshelf where you can kick back and unwind? And if you want to take in the sights of the quaint and serene area, chill in their garden or their balconies. We're thinking of jam sessions, are you?

For all your touristy business, you can access all the prominent areas in the city through public transport without any hassle. Sorted?