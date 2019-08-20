Owls On Sling Bags To Camels On Notebooks: This Brand Handpaints Accessories

We all have those days when we dress up in something drab and want just one piece of accessory to make us look fab. Luckily for us, Purple Nest Crafts comes to our rescue. Founded by Deepika Pullepu and Murali Undavalli, Purple Nest grew from a studio managed by two to a team of four (Jagadish Munavath and Anjali Kotagunj joined later). These folks specialise in handmade stuff, and if you are looking for hand-painted sling bags, cushion covers or phone covers, they have to be your go-to. Very Bohemian and quirky, Purple Nest also takes up printable art and painting orders. Looking for an awesome birthday gift? You know who to talk to.

While their handbags and paintings are crowd pullers, we're loving how they're recycling old and used badges to craft beautiful art pieces. DIY 101? Fo sho! Plus, they host workshops regularly. All you've got to do is check them out on Instagram. Soon they're planning to launch jute clutches with paintings of Indian art forms.