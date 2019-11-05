Quick Bites & Fresh Fruit Juices Now At Madhapur

I’ve been hearing a lot about Haji Ali Juice Center and was personally inquisitive to experience their Fruit Juices. So finally made it over and I would say, although my experience had been good but there were few points I had noticed that they must improve upon. We ordered Dahi Poori, Sev Batata-poori along with Butterscotch Falooda and Mix Fruit bowl with Cream. I would say the Falooda and the Fresh cream bowl tasted good and had the right amount of fruits and dry fruits. Coming to the chaat items, the dahi poori had a kick to it which had a strong aftertaste that I didn’t personally like. The batata-poori was perfect and would be the dish I’d visit them again for. The seating is comfortable having a generous amount of tables to accommodate their guests, the service is quick and polite. They also offer to serve your order in your car. The parking might be a hassle during peak hours.