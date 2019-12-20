Enjoy Amazing Turkish Quick Bites At This Outlet In Moosarambagh!

Fast Food Restaurants

Istanbul

Malakpet, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

TV Tower Cross Road, Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Hyderabad

View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

An Authentic Turkish meal usually comprises of dishes like the world-famous Falafel, Iskender Kebabs, Doner Kebabs, and Turkish Delight (Dessert). At Istanbul Doner Kebab is doing their bit to serve Hyderabadi people, some of these delicacies from Turkey. With a Humble start at Yousuf Tekri-Tolichowki, they have now expanded to some of the most happening locations across the city. They had an upgraded menu this time, hence we ordered the Istanbul Special Platter. A meal-sized platter having a base of Pilaf Rice and Veggies covered with crispy Falafel, Fries and Chicken, topped with beautifully fried Chicken Wings and garnished with their signature sauces which were served along with 2 pieces of Bread. Good enough for 2 people and not heavy on the pocket as well.

What Could Be Better?

Most of their outlets are based on the ‘Grab-and-go’ concept, not providing much seating. They fall short of parking as well.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Istanbul

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1

Beside Creamstone, Near Pedamma Temple, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Istanbul

Toli Chowki, Hyderabad
4.3

9-4-77/3/12, Yousuf Tekri, Toli Chowki, Hyderabad

