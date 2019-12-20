Enjoy Amazing Turkish Quick Bites At This Outlet In Moosarambagh!

An Authentic Turkish meal usually comprises of dishes like the world-famous Falafel, Iskender Kebabs, Doner Kebabs, and Turkish Delight (Dessert). At Istanbul Doner Kebab is doing their bit to serve Hyderabadi people, some of these delicacies from Turkey. With a Humble start at Yousuf Tekri-Tolichowki, they have now expanded to some of the most happening locations across the city. They had an upgraded menu this time, hence we ordered the Istanbul Special Platter. A meal-sized platter having a base of Pilaf Rice and Veggies covered with crispy Falafel, Fries and Chicken, topped with beautifully fried Chicken Wings and garnished with their signature sauces which were served along with 2 pieces of Bread. Good enough for 2 people and not heavy on the pocket as well.