Quirky Crockery, Mason Jars & Bamboo Steamer Baskets: This Wholesale Store Is Crockery Goals

If you'd leave it to us, we'd say everyone belongs in the kitchen because that's where the food is. But with the printed crockery and handpainted kitchen supplies, Agromech is sure to drag everyone into the kitchen. It has two stores that face each other and are well-categorised. One store has only steel supplies and wedding gifting and essentials, while the bigger store has electronic items that include microwave ovens, kettles, chimneys. Got a thing for printed steel lunch boxes or bright hand-painted tumblers with bells attached inside? This store has got them all. Apart from producing its own products, they also curate from various vendors and brands. They have an entire floor exclusively dedicated for gourmet and restaurant supplies like liquor glasses, bamboo steamers, distressed crockery, French fries baskets, and these all are priced between INR 150-10,000. And oh, they have beer barrels too! Funky crockery and pieces like mason jars, coffee mugs, dinner sets, Minion water-bottles, tumblers are crazy good. These set you back at INR 25 to INR 2,000. Plus, all the mud pots, kettles, kulhad and plates are hand-painted with floral and Aztec art. If you are the kind that likes to colour-coordinate your kitchen, no better place to start than here.