We Are Loving The Handpainted Juttis, Bandhani Dupattas & Home Decor At This Rajasthani Store

Decked up like a colourful Rajasthani home, Rajasthani Artistry has a lovely range of products like Bandhani sarees and dupattas, handpainted juttis, Kolhapuri chappal, and quirky home decor products. The first thing we spotted when we entered the store is the section of cushion stools with mirror work and tassels. Priced at INR 1,400 each, these can be placed in your garden area, balcony or even a cushy corner of a room. We fell a bit in love with the dupattas that come in both two-toned and three-toned colours, and we picked a classic yellow & red one at INR 650. With stationery such and bride and groom pencils, mirror work notebooks, we were lost children at this store.

Got a thing for bags? You've got to check out the sling bags, clutches, potli bags, and envelope clutches with beautiful embroidery, patchwork, mirror work, and coin work. Even if you are wearing a plain outfit, you're sure to jazz up your outfit with these bags. If you are into wall hangings, they've got cloth wall hangings, and puppets too. In accessories, you can find flower jewellery, jhumkas, bangles. The price range across the store begins at INR 49 and can go upto INR 2,000. Also, if there is a shaadi around a corner, and you'd like a pagdi, take a quick trip to this store for one.