Blouses, Sarees & Lehengas: This Fabric Store In General Bazaar Is For Cheap Thrills

Don't dull down your sarees with simple, conventional blouses. Street markets have some of the best fabric stores, and Rajesh Fabrics in General Bazar is one such store. This small store stacks varieties of blouses, lehenga and dress materials, borders, and a decent daily-wear saree collection. Net, lace, and plain — they've got traditional and contemporary lehenga fabrics for you to choose from. From kundans to embroidery and zari work, the blouses come in all the latest designs be it backless or deep necks. If you have a saree in mind for your special occasion (we're hinting at the upcoming shaadi season), you can take it to the store to get a direct match. Of course, they'll also help you pick the right blouse without the saree if you have a colour in mind. We also spotted a couple of sequin blouses in black, gold, and silver which will universally suit any saree. The blouses start at INR 400 upwards.