For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas

A very small "Ram Ki Bandi", with amazing varieties of Dosas for the perfect Hyderabadi in us! This place opens at around 3 in the morning and winds up by 5 A.M! The increasing demand for these Dosas is the reason for its fast closure. Pizza Dosa, Cheese Dosa, Double Cheese Dosa, Paneer Dosa, ghee Kara Dosa, Its just an endless list of varieties. Make sure, to visit this place for an amazing and mouthwatering experience.