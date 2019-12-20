Fancy Sarees, Desi Gowns & Blouses: This Store In Banjara Hills Is A City Secret

If the thought of attending events in this shaadi season is making you anxious because you don't know what to wear, Rang is a clothing store in Banjara Hills that might surprise you. Located near Virinchi Hospital (yes, the building that looks like a palace), you might have passed by this store many times. They specialise in traditional-looking gowns, lehengas, and fancy sarees according to latest trends like silk borders, nets, and laces starting at INR 1,000. When we say lehenga, we mean the subtle, minimal ones, not jhatak-matak, bridal ones. Do you have a saree that needs a stylish blouse? Get it here to find its mate. Bought some material and want to get a dress stitched out of it? They'll do it for INR 1,500. Flouncy sleeves, latest necklines, and embroidery — you can show the design of your choice or go through their collection for inspiration. Now that's awesome, right?